The Taitu Cultural Center is set to organize a fundraising program this weekend to renovate and refurbish the residential house of the late Ras Bitweded Hailegirorgis Hailemichael which is registered as a historic site in Addis Ababa.

The famous artist and playwright Alemtsehay Wedajo who is the Founder of the Taitu Cultural Center held a press conference in connection with the fund raising program. Video: