First digital center in east Africa dedicated to improving digital skills and innovation of young people officially launched (video)

The first digital center in east Africa that is entirely dedicated to improving digital skills and innovation of young people has officially been launched in Addis Ababa.

The third “Orange Digital Center” in Africa will operate as a strategic network, allowing experiences and expertise to be shared between people in various countries and offering a simple and inclusive approach to strengthen the employability of young people.

All of the programs provided by the coding center are free-of charge, is open to all and include digital training for young people, 90 percent of which are practical training, start-up acceleration, guidance for project bearers and investment. Video: