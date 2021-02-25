Ethiopian court orders release of accused in Hachalu Hundessa killing

Ethiopian High Court on Thursday ordered the release of Lamrot Kemal who was jailed for alleged participation in the assassination of prominent Oromo Singer Hachalu Hundessa late June last year.

The court said it found no human and material evidence suggesting Lamrot Kemal facilitated the killing of Hachalu Hundessa. She was jailed for the last eight months as one of four prime suspects in the killing of the Oromo singer.

The court, however, confirmed that the first defendant Tilahun Yami killed Hachalu Hundessa. Hachalu Hundessa was shot dead in Addis Ababa at a place popularly known as Jemo condominium.

At least 200 people were killed in ethnically motivated attacks and violence mainly in Shashemene and Arsi towns of Oromia region following his death. In a previous court hearing, Tilahun Yami pleaded not guilty.

The court said Tilahun and his two associates had conspired with the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) to assassinate Hachalu Hundessa with a hidden agenda of instigating violence and seizing power by force.