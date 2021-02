The Humanitarian activities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are progressing well, David Beasley, Chief of the World Food Program tweeted.

“I am back on the ground here in Ethiopia, talking with our team, getting updates and continuing to push to reach everyone in need in Tigray,” Beasley said.

“Important progress is being made, but much more to do and we need $ 107 million as soon as possible to scale up WFP’s operations,” he added.