Defunct TPLF inflicted lots of sufferings among the people in Tigray – Tigray Region North Zone Deputy Administrator (video)

Tigray Region North Zone Administration Deputy Head Muluberhan Haile said the defunct Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had inflicted lots of sufferings among the people of Tigray until the federal army took control of the region.

In an interview with Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Muluberhan said TPLF forces had freed more than 10,000 prisoners and used them to loot public resources. “The freed inmates include those prisoners who were convicted of multiple offences,” the deputy administrator said.

According to Muluberhan, TPLF had its troops wear military uniforms of Ethiopian and Eritrean armies and committed all forms of crimes against the people of Tigray. “Residents in north-western zone of Tigray region told us that they were harassed by the people they know and that exacerbated their sufferings.” he added.

He went on saying that forces of the defunct TPLF had distributed condoms among women in Tigray, warning them they could be raped by Eritrean troops.

Contrary to the reality, however, supporters of TPLF in abroad are trying to cover the horrific crimes of TPLF and continue releasing misinformation against the real situation in the region, he said.

He said members of the Ethiopian army have proved that they are well disciplined and any attempts of blemish coming from supporters of TPLF in abroad against the Ethiopian army are politically motivated.

As to the deputy administrator, members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces are taking part in the rehabilitation activities of the people in the region and defending them from attacks that might come from the remnants of TPLF forces.

He said the regional police force is man-hunting criminals has continued as efforts are well underway to resume the justice service in the region.