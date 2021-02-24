Ethiopia to import edible eggs from Ukraine

The competent agencies of Ukraine and Ethiopia have agreed on health certificates for the export of edible eggs, which allows Ukrainian producers to export their products to Ethiopia, the press service of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection said in a statement.

“Ukraine and Ethiopia have agreed on health certificates for the export of eggs intended for human consumption. This means that Ukrainian producers of edible eggs have the opportunity to export their products to Ethiopia,” the statement reads.

In addition, the State Food Safety Service is also working to open up markets in other African countries for the export of eggs and egg products. The list includes Ghana, Morocco, Algeria, Angola and South Africa.