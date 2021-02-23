Sudan must withdraw its troops from Ethiopian territory before any talks – Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry

Sudan must withdraw its troops from Ethiopian territory before any peace talks could begin, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Dina Mufti said Ethiopia’s position with regard to border conflict with Sudan remains unchanged and it wants the return to the previous status quo before any negotiation takes place.

Sudan must abide by the latest agreement it signed with Ethiopia that prohibits either side to violate the status quo until a demarcation agreement is reached, Dina said.

The Sudanese troops on November 6, 2020 crossed 40 kilometers (25 miles) deep into Ethiopian territories including the Al Fashaga triangle – a fertile region bordering the two countries.

Ethiopia has accused Sudan of taking advantage of Ethiopia’s law enforcement operations against the now-defunct and outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in its Tigray region.