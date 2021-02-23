Ethiopian army general dismisses allegations over entry of Eritrean troops in Tigray

Ethiopian army general has dismissed allegations that Eritrean troops were involved in the fighting between the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia and forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In an interview with Voice of America Amharic Service, Head of Indoctrination with the Ethiopian Defense Forces Major Gen. Mohammed Tessema said Eritrean forces are not in Tigray region.

He said no Eritrean troops participated in what he called ‘law enforcement operation in Tigray’. He said the fighting between the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia and TPLF was over except skirmish in some pockets of the region.

Mohammed said the Ethiopian Defense Forces had been in a law enforcement campaign in the region following crimes of treason that endangered the sovereignty of the nation.

“Despite the dreadful nature of the attack against members of the Ethiopian Defense Forces in Tigray, members of the national army took no vengeful actions,” he said.