Former Sidama Zone celebrated its official transformation into 10th Ethiopia’s Regional State (video)

The former Sidama Zone on Monday celebrated its official transformation as the 10th Regional State of Ethiopia in Hawassa city.

Sidama Zone was formed as the 10th regional state of Ethiopia on 18 June 2020 from the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) with 98.52% vote in favor of increased autonomy in the 2019 Sidama Referendum.

The country’s nine regional states and two city administrations have shown solidarity with the newly established regional state and provided more than 200 million birr to support the rehabilitation activities in the new region. Video: