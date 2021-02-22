20 million birr lottery winner has not come forward to collect prize money – Ethiopian Lottery Administration

The 20 million birr lottery winner has not come forward to collect the prize money after five months, the Ethiopian Lottery Administration has announced.

The ‘Enqutatash’ lottery ticket was drawn on September 10, 2020, a day before the Ethiopian New Year but no individual appeared at the administration’s office to collect the prize money, the administration’s Public Relations Head Tewodros Neway told Ethio FM Radio.

The 20 million winning ticket was 0216884 and the winner will have 15 remaining days to claim the prize money.

The administration said nothing what it would do with the unclaimed prize money if the winner will not appear in the stated period.

It was the second time for the Ethiopian Lottery Administration to make available up to 20 million birr lottery prizes.