Four cases of COVID-19 confirmed among students in Ras Amba school in Addis Ababa

Four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among students in Ras Amba School in Addis Ababa within the past week, the school’s director has disclosed.

Sintayehu Geleta told Ahadu TV that the school has begun testing for COVID-19 in each classroom after the disease was identified.

The cases were identified one in each classroom against students whose family members were confirmed positive too.

Twenty- two students have been tested so far in the school and the testing will continue among all the school community, he said.

On February 22, 2021, Ethiopia reported 949 new COVID-19 cases, the largest ever in 24 hours, taking the national count to 152,806.

The country’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 2,279, after eight new fatalities were reported.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.