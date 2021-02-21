National Election Board of Ethiopia declares number of seats designated for regional states in national parliament

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has declared the number of seats designated for regional states in the House of Peoples’ Representatives ahead of next national polls.

Accordingly the Oromia Regional State will have 178 parliamentary seats; Amhara Regional State 138 seats; the Southern Nations Nationalities Peoples Regional State 104 seats; Sidama Regional State 19 seats; Somali Regional State 23 seats; Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State 9 seats; Afar Regional State 8seats; Gambella Regional State 3 seats; Harari Regional State 2 seats; Addis Ababa City Administration 23 seats; Dire Dawa City Administration 2 parliamentary seats.

Ethiopia is set to hold the 6th general election on June 5, 2021. Polls will not be held in Tigray Regional State and other disputed territories located between Amhara and Tigray Regional States.