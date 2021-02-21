Three opposition political parties officially launched their joint election campaign (video)

Thousands of people took the streets of Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Dessie, Gonder and Debrebirhan cities on Sunday to show solidarity for the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA), Balderas for Genuine Democracy (BGD) and All Ethiopian Unity Party (AEUP) as the opposition political parties officially launched their joint election campaign for the 6th national vote scheduled on June 5, 2021.

NAMA Chairman Belete Mula on the occasion said the 6th national election will have a paramount importance to determine not only the country’s future political environment but also its sovereignty, unity and existence. Video: