Yemane Negus, Founder and Chairman of the Fenqil Movement has been shot dead

Yemane Negus, Founder and Chairman of the Fenqil Movement in Ethiopia’s Tigray Regional State has been shot dead.

The controversial politician was assassinated at a place called Hiwane, a few kilometers away from Mekelle, the state’s capital where he was providing humanitarian services.

Bandits of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reportedly killed Yemane. He had served as a teacher before he founded the Finqil Movement.

Yemane has been opposing the TPLF apartheid administration in Tigray region and has been supporting what the government called the law enforcement operation in Tigray,

Two members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces who were along with Yemane were also killed by the bandits, it is learned.