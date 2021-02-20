More than 560,000 kilograms of sugar, salt hoarded in Amhara region confiscated

More than 560,000 kilograms of sugar and salt that were hoarded in Kalu district of South Wello zone in Amhara Regional State have been confiscated.

The district’s Trade and Market Development Bureau Head Seid Imam said the commodities were seized following tips obtained from surrounding community and joint efforts of the district’s illegal trade controlling and anti contraband task-force as well as market stabilization team.

According to the Bureau Head, sugar constitutes 402,600 kilograms while salt makes up 160,000 kilograms of the illegally kept commodities.

It is to be recalled that more than two million of Jeri-cans of palm oil were seized last week in Addis Ababa amid increasing prices for cooking oil in the capital and beyond.

The oil was sold out at lower price for residents in Addis Ababa after the City Administration passed decision on the matter.