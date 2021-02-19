Attorney General says treatment of Jawar Mohammed, others in private hospital contravenes principles of equality

Office of the Federal Attorney General filed an appeal at the Federal Supreme Court after the federal high court passed decision allowing jailed opposition leaders Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba to get medical treatment in private hospital.

In its appeal at the Supreme Court, the office of Attorney General blamed the High Court’s failure to evaluate the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners and failure to check with rules stated in the federal constitution, including principles of equality, before ruling in favor of a treatment at a private hospital.

The office argued that the decision to treat the prisoners at a private hospital contravenes the federal prison administration’s founding articles which state that treatment of prisoners are to be referred to other hospitals based on recommendation from the prison clinics.

None of the defendants on Friday appeared before the Supreme Court which ruled that the trial shall continue in their abstention, Milkias Bulcha one the defendants’ lawyers told the BBC Amharic Service.