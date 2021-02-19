Question of identity raised by residents in Welqaite Tegede, neighboring districts is resolved -Amhara Region President (video)

The question of identity that has been raised by the residents in Welqaite Tegede, Humera and neighboring districts is properly resolved, President of the Amhara Regional State Agegnehu Teshager has said.

His remark came while the residents of the district observed the heroic deeds of the Amhara special force and militia who managed to defend and defeat the attacking forces of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, 2020.

More than 10,000 residents of the Welqaite Tegede district reportedly were killed and more than 500,000 others displaced after TPLF annexed the district from the Amhara to Tigray region.

The president called on those residents who were subjected to forced displacement to return and lead peaceful life. Video:

