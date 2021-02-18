PM Abiy donated his one-month salary; 200,000 birr from sale of ‘Medemer” book to support humanitarian activities in Tigray

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has donated his one-month salary and 200,000 birr from the sale of his book-Medemer to support the humanitarian activities in the Tigray regional state.

The premier made the donation during the launching of #RebuildTigray Solidarity Initiative in a virtual meeting in which regional presidents, city administrators and CEO of the Tigray interim administration participated.

The solidarity initiative aims at mobilizing contributions from of regions and federal institutions as well as other stakeholders to support humanitarian need in the region.

Abiy further called upon all sections of society to make whatever contributions they can towards the #RebuildTigray Solidarity Initiative.

He also announced a donation of three water tanker trucks through his Office.

In addition to food and non-food items to be delivered to the people of Tigray through the interim administration, the regional presidents also pledged to strengthen the interim administration and carry out its public service delivery duties.

Each region pledged vehicles and various equipment including agricultural inputs, ambulances, medicine through interim administration within the coming days.