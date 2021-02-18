President Issaias commented nothing if Eritrean soldiers fought alongside Ethiopian forces (video)

In what it seemed a deliberate act, President Issaias Afeworki commented nothing if Eritrean soldiers have fought alongside the Ethiopian forces in Tigray’s conflict.

In an interview with Eri- TV, in Tigrigna language, President Issaias said the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) miscalculated the war with Ethiopia and ended up with defeat.

He described TPLF’s move to launch war against Ethiopia as “complete madness”

TPLF has accused Ethiopian and Eritrean governments of joining forces to kneel down the people of Tigray,which Addis Ababa and Asmara denied.

Issaias Afeworki said his government is concerned more for peace in Ethiopia. “For peace to prevail in the horn Africa region, we want the giant Ethiopia to have a lasting peace,” he suggested.

Issaias said that there was no anticipation on the part of Eritrea that TPLF would start a war. The objective of the war, he said, was to march to Addis Ababa and Asmara – in the case of the latter was to change the government.

There is mounting evidence that Eritreans troops were involved in the Tigray conflict and they are accused of perpetrating war crimes and looting properties.

Critics say, however, it is lawful for a state to request a military assistance from another state and the involvement of Eritrea in Ethiopia isn't illegal.