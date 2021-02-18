Court dropped charges against four military officers linked to attack on military base in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

The Ethiopian Federal High Court has dropped charges against four military officers in connection with the attack on a military base in Tigray Regional State, the Federal Police Commission has disclosed.

Accordingly, Major General Mohammed Isha, Brigadier General Mulugeta Berhe , Colonel Gebre-Egziabher Gebre- Michael and Colonel Gebrewahed Hailu were released after the court declared there was insufficient evidence that back up their involvement in the attack.

The Military officers had surrendered to the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia late last month as the government conducted law enforcement operation in the regional state.

Some other army officers were cleared of the same charges, though they remain in custody for charges of conspiracy.