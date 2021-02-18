Cases of five senior military officers accused of attacking army base in Tigray moved to Military Court (video)


Mereja Media

The cases of five senior military officers, who are accused of attacking army base in Ethiopia’s Tigray Regional State, are moved to a military court.

Out of seven suspects who are charged under the file of Major General Gebremedhin Fikadu, the cases of five suspects are transferred to a military court, the Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Bureau has said in a statement.

Accordingly, Brigadier General Gebrehiwot Synosios, Brigadier General Enso Ijajo, Brigadier General Fiseha Gebreselassie, Colonel Desalegn Abebe and Colonel Iyassu Negash would be tried in a military court. Video:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Please write your comment and name below ↓

8 + 2 =