Reconciliation conference held in Benishangul-Gumuz Region to end ethnically motivated attacks (video)

The National Defense Forces of Ethiopia on Tuesday held a reconciliation conference in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State as part of an effort to end unfolding ethnic based attacks in Metekel zone of the state.

The reconciliation conference attracted members of different ethnic groups who were drawn from 41 localities of Bulen, Guba, Gilgel Beles, Dangur, Debate, Wenbera Pawe and Mandura districts of the zone. Young ethnic Gumuz people who were hidden in jungle constitute majority of the participants.

It is recalled that at least 1000 ethnic Amhara, Agew and Shinasha people were killed in prearranged attacks in the past six months. The government has assigned what is called “ Metekel Integrated Task-force to end the ethnically motivated attacks by the Gumuz bandits.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier General Alemayehu Woldie said the violence in the region were not inter-communal conflicts but orchestrated by a third party who was aspiring political gains. Video: