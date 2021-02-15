Ethiopian Electric Utility to electrify 25 rural towns using solar energy (video)

Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) has signed a contract with three Chinese and one Korean companies to electrify 25 rural towns with Solar Off-Grid system.

EEU aims at helping at least 145,000 rural people have access to electricity after end of the electrification project to be implemented across eight regions of the country within six months.

The project will be carried out with 20 Million US Dollar loan secured from African Development Bank and additional 161 Million Birr to be covered by the Ethiopian government.Video: