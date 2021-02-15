Opposition party candidate gunned down in Bishoftu town (video)

The Ethiopian Citizen for Social Democracy (EZEMA) said its member Girma Moges, who was chairman and the party’s candidate for Adaa district in Bishoftu town of Oromia regional state, was shot dead Sunday night by unidentified gunman.

Briefing journalists on Monday, Bishoftu Police Department Head Commander Tariku Legesse confirmed the killing of Girma by unidentified person using two kilashinkove’s bullets at Dembi Qurqura locality.

The alleged killer is still at large, Commander Tariku said. The late Girma was a teacher by profession.Video: