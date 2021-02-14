Ethiopian court sentenced up to 23 years of imprisonment against 89 defendants responsible for killing of civilians in Benishangul-Gumuz Region

The Ethiopian Federal High Court has sentenced 7 to 23 years of rigorous imprisonment against 89 defendants who participated in the killing of civilians in ethnically motivated attacks in Adabul, Dmalu, Konbodsh and Yong districts and localities in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

The verdict was passed after the court had convicted the 89 out of 117 defendants for instigating violence and killing of 30 innocent people in stated areas, months after a reform took place in Ethiopia in April 2018, the federal attorney general has said in statement.

The attorney general said the defendants also had been found responsible for the displacement of more than 13,000 people and burning of 1,396 residential houses in the stated areas of the region.