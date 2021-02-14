Hundreds of people marched through streets of Mekelle, protesting arrival of religious leaders – BBC

Hundreds of people had marched through the streets of Mekelle, capital of Tigray region protesting the arrival of religious leaders from national capital, Addis Ababa, according to a report by BBC Amharic service.

Group of young men blocked the roads by stones and burning tyres in the central Mekelle and soldiers used live rounds in at least one location, the report said.

The protesters voiced their anger and accused the religious leaders of supporting the military operation in Tigray and turning deaf ears for the call made by the regional government.

Similar protests were staged in Shire and Adigrat towns as well as Wuqro town where eight protesters were killed; according to BBC Amharic Service which quoted a resident in Wuqro as saying.

Mekelle City Public Relations Head Ato Teame denounced the protest and according to him the protest was organized by gangsters who wanted to use it for robbery.

The protest was followed by a Stay at Home strike which was considered as the first disobedience of the people in Mekele and other towns against the federal government.