Tigrayan nationals in the Diaspora should refrain from inciting violence in Tigray – Interim Administrator

Chief Executive of the Tigray Regional State Interim Administration Dr. Mulu Nega said Tigrayan nationals in the Diaspora should refrain from inciting violence and unrest in the state.

He said some Tigrayan nationals are working hard to turn the Tigray state into a war zone through dissemination of fabricated information about the law enforcement operation in the region.

“It is senselessness to push the people of Tigray into war while they enjoy luxurious life abroad,” he local media.

He called on the Tigrayan Diaspora community to support the government in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Tigray region.

According to the Chief Executive, the Government of Ethiopia is working hard in the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities and restore normalcy in the regional state.

He urged the Tigrayan Diaspora community to come to negotiating table with the government to find lasting solutions to the underlying problems in the region.