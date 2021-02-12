120 bandits who were behind killing of more than 1000 civilians in Benishangul- Gumuz Region surrendered

One hundred twenty members of a criminal group which was behind the killing of more than 1000 civilians in different districts of Ethiopia’s Benishangul- Gumuz Region have surrendered to security forces.

The notorious bandits handed over their weapons in Mandura district of the region to the Metekel Integrated Task Force which is in charge of ending ethnically motivated attacks against ethnic Amhara, Agew and Shinasha people.



Members of the national defense force, local elders and members of the Ethiopian intelligence office contributed their part to convince the bandits and help them surrender to the task force peacefully, the task force said in a statement.

The bandits said they had got military training and were armed by the vanishing Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).



For nearly three years, the region has been plagued by violence from a criminal group, which has been engaged in surprise attacks and killing of innocent people.