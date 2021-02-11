Residents of Mai-Kadra fear for their lives as security challenges mount – EZEMA

Residents of the Mai-Kadra town said they fear for their lives as the Samri Killer Group or Sudanese troops could attack them any time, an Ethiopian opposition political party has disclosed.

At least 1000 civilians were massacred in Mai Kadra – Ethiopia’s border town with Sudan, by Samri Killer Group-Tigrayan Youth Group in November last year in ethnically motivated attacks as confirmed by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) amid armed conflict between federal and ruling party of the Tigray region.

In a report released on Thursday, the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) said the residents are afraid of surprise attacks once again from faction of the armed members of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) as looting of properties from shops and residential house continue to mount in the town.

EZEMA in a report said its high-level officials paid a visit to Mai- Kadra town and surrounding areas where they witnesses multiple mass graves. It said the exact number of the victims is not known as unspecified number of dead bodies were buried together in several places.

“The residents said they are not sure that members of the Samri Killer Group of TPLF were totally driven out,” EZEMA said. More than 1000 ethnic Amharas were stabbed or hacked to death in Mai-Kadra town last November.