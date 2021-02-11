EZEMA says it confirmed presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray region

The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) said it has confirmed the presence of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a claim denied by Addis Ababa and Asmara.

The European Union (EU) recently said it joined the call by the United States for immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia.

EZEMA in a statement said members of its fact finding team in Tigray saw Eritrean troops walking in the region freely.

Residents of the region also confirmed to EZEMA that the presence of Eritrean troops in the region.

Residents of Humera town told EZEMA that “there could have been mass murder if the Eritrean troops had not been deployed in the town,” according to the statement.