Pro government Ethiopians launch 2nd twitter campaign to counter spread of misinformation by TPLF supporters

Pro government Ethiopians have launched the second twitter campaign with hash tags #TPLFisTheCause and #DrAbiyisCleaningTheTPLFmess to counter the spread of misleading impression and misinformation being disseminated by supporters and activists of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) about Ethiopia and the real situations in the country’s Tigray region.

The media campaign is a continuation and reinforcement of the first social media campaign, aiming at reaching the international community with fair and credible information regarding latest developments in Ethiopia including the government’s post law enforcement operations in Tigray region.

The campaign also aims at telling the world that TPLF is behind every mess in the country.

Last Saturday, Ethiopia Advocacy Network and Ethio-American Citizens’ House of Federation launched a media campaign under the hash tag #Unity for Ethiopia for the same cause.