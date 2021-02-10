Pro Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rallies held in Hawassa city, Arba Minch, Hossana towns (video)

Tens of thousands of people joined Pro Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rally in Hawassa, capital of Sidama regional state.

The demonstrators echoed slogans praising the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the measures taken by the government to preserve law and order in Tigray region.

The demonstrators vowed to stand by the side of the government and contribute their share for effective implementation of ongoing economic reform.

Thousands of demonstrators also took the streets of Hossana, zonal town of Hadiya and Arba Minch town to support Abiy’s led government. Video: