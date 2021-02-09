Thousands of demonstrators demanded government to find legal solutions to their identity as ethnic Amhara people (video)

Thousands of demonstrators took the streets of west Tselemt district and Mai Tsbri town, demanding the government to find legal and lasting solutions to their identity as regards as ethnic Amhara people.

The demonstrators said even though they were ethnic Amhara people, they have been annexed as part of Tigray region when the current Ethiopian federation was mapped out in the early 1990s.

They also demanded the government to resolve the boundary issue with neighboring Tigray region, reiterating that Tekeze river is the natural boundary dividing Amhara and Tigray regions.

The demonstrators carried various slogans including ‘We want a neighbor not a leader who comes beyond Tekeze River.” Video