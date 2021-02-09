More than 2 mln people provided with emergency food aid in Tigray – National Disaster Risk Management Commission (video)

Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission said the government has provided food and non food assistance to more than two million people who are requiring emergency food aid in Ethiopia’s Tigray regional state.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission Mitiku Kassa, said the commission has provided food and non-food assistance to 2, 007,000 people in the region until last Monday.

He said the number food aid requiring people was 1.8 million before the law enforcement operation was conducted in early November but increased to 2.5 million following the operation.

According to He said 890, 000 quintals of additional wheat has reached at Djibouti port and will be distributed to beneficiaries soon.