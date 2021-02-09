Ethiopia is set to import nine million doses of anti COVID-19 vaccine next March or April – Minister of Health (video)

Ethiopia is set to import nine million doses of anti coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines late March or early April this year, Dr. Lia Tadesse, the country’s Minister of Health announced on Tuesday.

Ethiopia is one of the 92 developing nations that are given priority to take delivery of the anti COVID-19 vaccines to immunize its vulnerable members of the society of the over 110 million population.

Dr. Lia said the Ministry along with the Ministry of Finance is mobilizing finance from donor organizations to purchase the vaccine. Video: