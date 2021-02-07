“Unity for Ethiopia” Twitter campaign launched to crackdown spread of misleading impression and misinformation by TPLF activists against Ethiopia

Ethiopia Advocacy Network and Ethio-American Citizens’ House of Federation Saturday launched a media campaign to crackdown on the spread of misleading impression and misinformation being released by supporters and activists of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) about Ethiopia and against the real situations in the country’s Tigray region.



The “Unity for Ethiopia” Twitter campaign aims to counter dissemination of fabricated information by TPLF activists and expose to the world that TPLF’s activists are engaged in blemishing Ethiopia and its government by spreading wrong information on human rights situations in Tigray as opposed to the reality on the ground.