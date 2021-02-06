WFP pledges $400 million worth of service to support humanitarian assistance in restive Tigray region

The World Food Program (WFP) has pledged a $400 million worth of logistic and transport service to support the humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The pledge came after the WFP’s Executive Director David Beasley paid a visit to people who are requiring emergency food assistance in the region following the conflict between the region’s former ruling party and the federal government.

The government said it has adequate food reserve that can be used as emergency food aid for about 2.5 million people for next two months.

The WFP will continue supporting the humanitarian assistance in Tigray Beasley said adding the organization would transport those assistance that are arriving at Djibouti port.

“Several people in the region require immediate food assistance and WFP is supporting humaniterian service being provided to 6.7 million needy people across the nation.

Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil said the government has provided humanitarian assistance for more than 1.7 million people in Tigray region since the conflict broke out on April 4,2020.