A colossal Edible Oil Factory built at a cost of 4.5 billion birr will be inaugurated Sunday in Bure town of Amhara regional state.

The PhiBela cooking oil factory can process up to 1.5 million liters of edible oil per day. It is anticipated to meet 60 percent of the total cooking oil demand of the country, owner of the factory Belayneh Kindie has said. Video: