50 localities cleared from bandits in Benishangul-Gumuz Region – Metekel Integrated Task-force (video)

The Metekel Integrated Task-force said it has managed to clear 50 localities from the control of bandits in Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

Briefing journalists on Friday head of the task-force, which is in charge of stabilizing ethnically motivated attacks in the region, said the attacking force is not made up of a single ethnic group.

President of the regional state Ashadle Hassen said the attacks in Metekel, Bulen and Debatie Zones were politically motivated as opposed to the ethnic based conflicts occurred two years ago between residents of Asossa and Kamashi zones.

He urged those zonal and district officials, who have been allegedly collaborating with the bandits, to refrain from their wrongdoings.

The task-force has pledged to end the suffering in the region in the coming 15 days.

Nearly, 1000 ethnic Amhara, Shinasha and Agew people have been killed over the past six months in multiple targeted attacks. Video: