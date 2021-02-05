GERD to begin power generation next June, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy (video)

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will begin generating power next June, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy has said.

Briefing journalists on Friday, Dr Engineer Sileshi Bekele said the construction of the GERD has reached 78.3 percent completion, up by 4.05 percent from 74.25 percent in June last year.

“As per the plan, the dam will start generating power with two turbines and the reservoir behind it will hold 13.5 billion cubic meters of water during coming rainy season,” Sileshi stated.

He said any demand against the principles set by Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt and fair utilization of the Nile water will not be acceptable. Video: