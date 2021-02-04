Lidetu Ayalew says he was denied to leave for US for undisclosed reasons

One the leading opposition figures Lidetu Ayalew Thursday told Mereja.com that he was denied to leave the country for United States for undisclosed reasons.

Lidetu said he was supposed to leave for the US for medical purpose but denied travel at Bole International Airport by members of security forces.

Lidetu Ayalew, who is the founder and leader of the Ethiopian Democratic Party, was released in mid December from jail on 30,000 birr bail after he had been charged with “illegal possession of firearms,” and ‘attempt to overthrow federal government forcefully.

He had been in jail since the days following the assassination of singer Hachalu Hundesa on June 29.