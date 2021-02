Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan Yibletal Aimro said Sudan has made a grave mistake by violating the historical border agreements signed with Ethiopia.

Sudan evaded its obligations in the border agreements which could be traced back to as early as 1903, Yibeltal told Fana Broadcast Corporate.

The ambassador said Sudan has encroached as deep as 40 kilometres into Ethiopia’s territory, uprooted civilians, confiscated properties including tractors and machinery. Video: