Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, others reportedly on hunger strike to protest political situation

Defendants Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba and some other leaders of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) reportedly have continued hunger strike to protest political situation and mistreatment of visiting family members and supporters.

Professor Mererra Gudina who is another senior leader of OFC told VOA Amharic service that the defendants refused meals starting from last Wednesday to protest longer stay of visitors in the prison compound until they meet the defendants. It is not clear if the prisoners declined eating at all for the last nine days.

The defendants also demanded the change of prison cell for Colonel Gemechu Ayana, Executive Council member the opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), who remains in prison after he was repeatedly, granted bail by a federal court.

Tuli Bayissa, Lawyer of the other defendants, said some prisoners in Gelan detention center also are holding hunger strike since February 1, 2020 to protest their arrest without ‘adequate evidences’.