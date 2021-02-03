Ethiopia witnesses no reduction, suspension of financial support over humanitarian access in Tigray – MoFA (video)

Ethiopia has witnessed no reduction or suspension of financial support from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in connection to humanitarian access to people requiring food aid in Tigray region.

In a briefing on Wednesday Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Dina Mufti said humanitarian corridors to all parts of Tigray are open and there is no suspension of support from international financial institutions over humanitarian situations in the region.

According to the spokesperson, only the European Union (EU) has rescheduled the grant it was supposed to give to Ethiopia, claiming the humanitarian corridors in all parts of Tigray were not open.

Dina said Ethiopia will never compromise its sovereignty for sake of assistance from rich nations.Video: