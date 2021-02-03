Ethiopia refutes allegations ‘NGOs denied access to humanitarian corridors in Tigray’ (video)

Ethiopia refutes allegations that Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are denied access to reaching people who are requiring humanitarian assistance in restive Tigray region.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil dismissed reports on shutting of humanitarian corridors and blamed some media outlets for launching a well designed ‘misinformation and disinformation campaign’ against the actual situations in the region.

She said the government currently is working with 26 NGOs to meet humanitarian needs of the over 2.5 million people in the region.

She said so far the government has provided emergency food assistance to 1.6 million people there. “It is jointly working with the NGOs and UN aid agencies to reach the remaining people and provide the necessary assistance,” she added. Video: