Ethiopian government rejects reports on ‘massive civilian casualties’ in Tigray

Ethiopia’s State of Emergency Fact Checking Office has rejected reports that there were massive civilian casualties in Tigray region as the government conducted law enforcement operation in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Office said that the reports by various international media outlets were “unsubstantiated and politically motivated.”

“The Government of Ethiopia had managed to conduct the operation carefully but regrets in case of any casualties to civilians during the law enforcement operations. Even one death of an innocent civilian is too many,” the statement added.

The office said no significant civilian causalities were reported during the operation, testifying the careful planning and professionalism of the national defense forces, it stated.