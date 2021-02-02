PM Abiy calls on Ethiopians to counteract flawed information being disseminated by TPLF supporters

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians across the world to counteract the flawed information being disseminated about Ethiopia by its enemies.

In a message he conveyed on Tuesday, Prime Minister Abiy blamed supporters of the dead Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) Junta for dissemination of biased information about their country.

“Supporters of TPLF Junta aspire the dead TPLF Junta regain power or a dismembered Ethiopia,” said the Prime Minister.

He said the supporters are striving hard to earn victory in short cut using fictitious stories as weapons. “Hence I call upon all Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia across the world to provide accurate information on the ground to the world community,” he added.