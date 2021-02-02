Ethiopia revises Political Parties Registration and Electoral Code of Conduct proclamation

Ethiopia’s House of People Representatives Tuesday revised a Political Parties Registration and Electoral Code of Conduct proclamation no 1162/ 2011 article 31/3.

Accordingly, the revised proclamation will require private candidates to acquire each 2500 signatures of their supporters, down from 5000 to run for upcoming general elections.

Similarly, physically disabled candidates will be required to gather each 1500 signatures of their supporters; down from 3000 signatories to run for the election.