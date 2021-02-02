Recent fire accidents in Addis Ababa and beyond were results of deliberate acts – Federal Police (video)

The Ethiopian police on Tuesday said the recent fire accidents that have occurred in Addis Ababa and beyond largely were results of deliberate acts.

Federal Police Chemical Forensic Investigation Director Inspector Abebaw Faris told EBC that the police’s investigations on the recent fire accidents indicated that they were caused by purposeful acts with political and economic motives.

The Gullele Botanic Garden and Kolfe Keraniyo Market Center were some the places that sustained damage from fire accidents over the weekend in Addis Ababa.

The Addis Ababa Police Commission in a statement said 110 fire accidents occurred in the capital over the past six months.Video: