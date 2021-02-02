Multiple Pro Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rallies held in Ethiopia’s Oromia towns (video)

Multiple Pro Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rallies have been in several towns of Ethiopia’s Oromia region to support of the premier’s ‘good governance, economic and political reforms.” The thousands of demonstrators protested anti government forces.

The Oromia Broadcast Network (OBN) televised the demonstrations that took place in Shashemene, Dodola, Asela, Bale Robe, Bedele, Adama, Dukem, Gelan, Sebeta, Sendafa, Burayu, Yabelo, and in Wellega towns.

‘We support our leader, ‘Unity will prevail’, ‘We condemn the anti-peace activities of the TPLF-Shene group,’ said Ahmed’s supporters who, dressed in traditional costumes, carried the regional and national flags. Video: